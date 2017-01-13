Sioux Falls Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges

Suspect reportedly locked a 17-year-old in his house before arrest

by Monica Albers

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after a 17-year-old girl reported seeing child porn on his electronics when she was locked inside his house.

Police say a 17-year-old victim went to Steven Clancey’s home in the 1100 block of West 8th Street to charge her phone on Wednesday. Police say Clancey, 32, an acquaintance to the victim, locked the door to his home and refused to let her leave. While in the home, the victim told police she saw child porn on several of his electronic devices. She was able leave the residence and called police from another location.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the residence, discovered multiple files containing child porn Thursday, and arrested Clancey at the scene.

Sioux Falls Police, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal of Investigation continue investigate, and are still in the process of a forensic examination. At this time, police say they believe the files were downloaded, and that Clancey did not manufacture them himself.

Clancey has been charged with possession of child pornography, false imprisonment, possession of a controleld substance, possession of marijuana – less than 2 ounces.

He’s expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.