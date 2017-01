South Dakota Corn And Soybean Crops Set Records In 2016

by Sarah Blakely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)– South Dakota farmers last year produced record and soybean crops.

The Agriculture Department says in its crop production summary that South Dakota’s corn crop totaled 826 million bushels, up 3 percent from 2015. The state’s soybean crop totaled 256 million bushels, up 9 percent.

The state’s alfalfa, sorghum, oil sunflower, proso millet and flaxseed crops all were down over the year.