Warmer Weather Ahead After a Quick Cold Snap

After Starting 2017 With Plenty of Arctic Air, Relief is on the Way!

by Brandon Spinner

Photo Via Mark Kervin

It’s hard to think warm thoughts when we have had such a long stretch of cold like we have had, but finally, after weeks of anticipation, we have an extended stretch of warm air on the way!

Trends are pointing towards a much needed warm up moving in very shortly, but before we get there we are expecting one more blast of this cold air. Overnight Thursday into early Friday is when we are expecting our coldest temperatures with some spots falling to about 20 below zero for an air temperature, and a light wind can still lead to wind chills near about 40 below zero.

In preparation for the bitter cold tonight a wind chill advisory has been issued for most of the area in effect overnight until 7am on Friday. The advisory includes counties along and north of Highway 14 in South Dakota, and most of southwest Minnesota. Wind Chill Warnings are in place for most of North Dakota.

That Wind Chill Advisory is in place with the threat of wind chills from 30 to 35 below zero, which can lead to frostbite in as little as 10 to 15 minutes meaning medical attention will be needed. Make sure you are wearing appropriate clothing if you plan to venture out tonight.

The good news is that once we get into the weekend things are looking to warm up and by next week warmth should become more consistent. The Climate Prediction Center is sending a warmer than normal pattern for the next 6 to 10 days as well as in the 8 to 14 day stretch. A helpful reminder that the percentages are just the probability of above average warmth, but not the magnitude of the warmth.

As you can see in the pictures above, the best probability of above normal warmth will be in the 6 to 10 day forecast spanning from January 17th to the 21st. While days 8 through 14 also show the possibility for the above average warmth to stick around for those to the east, there is a hint at some cooler temperatures for those in western South Dakota.

After weeks of conversations ending with “stay warm,” we finally get to talk about something good with the weather! Enjoy the warm up!

Brandon Spinner

Chief Meteorologist