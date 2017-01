Weber And Teammates Love Playing In Sioux Falls

Fans make Force even better at Pentagon

by Mark Ovenden

The Skyforce have been unbeatable at home-especially this year. Briante Weber and his teammates want to make the NBA. But they really enjoy playing in front of their loyal fans and he says it makes a big difference in how well they perform. In fact, NBA TV will be in Sioux Falls Friday doing a story on why the Force are so successful in this market.