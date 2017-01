Wild To Play In Sioux Falls?

Will Sioux Falls get the Wild to play a pre-season game here?

by Mark Ovenden

The Timberwolves have played preseason games in Sioux Falls on several occasions. Will the Wild be next? Sioux Falls certainly put it’s best foot forward Tuesday night for the USHL Top Prospects game with 8,000 fans attending the game. It opened the eyes of people throughout the NHL as well as Wild executives who say it certainly could happen, but that there is plenty of competition in the Midwest.