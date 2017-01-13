Yankton Sioux Tribe Chairman Encourages Mutual Understanding

by Sarah Blakely

PIERRE– The Yankton Sioux tribal chairman says Native American people and non-tribal members would benefit from mutual understanding.

Chairman Robert Flying Hawk gave the second State of the Tribes address Thursday to the Legislature. The address is similar to the governor’s State of the State.

Flying Hawk says also that the state’s reservations are facing challenges including methamphetamine use. He says there needs to be collaboration to combat the drug.

The tribe’s headquarters is in Wagner on the Yankton Reservation in southern South Dakota.

Democratic Sen. Troy Heinert, a Rosebud Sioux member, says that Native Americans and non-tribal members need to find similarities and work together.

Last session, Cheyenne River Sioux Chairman Harold Frazier gave the first address to a joint session of the Legislature from a South Dakota tribal leader.