Augie Swept By Moorhead

Dragons take 2 from Augustana at SF Arena

by Mark Ovenden

MSU-Moorhead came into the SF Arena Friday night and took both game from Augustana. The women were 65-55 winners and the men’s game went to double overtime before the Dragons came away with a 91-89 win. Marcus Asmus led Augustana with 26 points and Adam Beyer had 21.