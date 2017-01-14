Badlands Motor Speedway Releases Statement Amid Purchase Rumors

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Badlands Motor Speedway released a statement on their website Friday night. The statement comes after a few parties have stated that they have purchased the speedway. Although there has been high interest in the track, BMS say they have not found new owners.

Here is the statement they released: “There have been a few parties that have been spreading rumors that they have purchased Badlands Motor Speedway. We are confirming that there has been a lot of serious interest in the track and that we have had full pricing offers, but those who have said they are buying it thus far have not been able to close or come up with the money. Please don’t let these posers ruin it for everyone else and keep up the efforts to find great new owners for BMS. We will let everyone know immediately when it actually does sell and we appreciate all of the help spreading the word.”