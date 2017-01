Erie Ends Home Win Streak At 20 For Skyforce

by Mark Ovenden

The Skyforce took the floor Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon with a 20-game home winning streak. They needed a win over Erie to break the D-League record. But the Bayhawks built a double digit lead in the first half scoring 69 points and went on to win 125-118. Okaro White and Briante Weber each scored 23 points for the 17-6 Force. Keith Benson added 19 points and 12 rebounds.