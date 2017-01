NBA TV In Sioux Falls To Profile Skyforce’s Success

by Mark Ovenden

NBA TV was in Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday to talk with players, coaches and owners of the Skyforce. The team is in it’s 28th season and it continues to draw great crowds, something that is a tremendous source of pride to the Heineman family. The story will air on NBA TV on Tuesday, January 24th.