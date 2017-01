Passolt Enjoys Having Sister In Town

Stampede veteran's sister is KDLT co-anchor

by Mark Ovenden

Josh Passolt played for the Stampede last season. Little did he know when he returned this year that his older sister Kelsie would be in Sioux Falls also. She is the co-anchor weeknights on KDLT, So Josh has enjoyed living in the same city with his older sister for the first time in years.