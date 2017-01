Quick Start Leads STM Past O’Gorman

Cavaliers remain unbeaten

by Mark Ovenden

The top-ranked team in Class “A” played like it Friday night at the O’Gorman gym. The Cavaliers of St. Thomas More shot lights out in the first quarter building a 17-1 lead and coasted to a 43-24 win. They remain perfect through 8 games and play in the Hanson Classic on Saturday.