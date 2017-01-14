Significant Winter Storm Expected for the Sioux Empire

Ice and Snow to Impact your Monday Commute to and From Work

by Brandon Spinner

While everyone already dreads the start of the work week, this is a storm that gives us Meteorologists a case of “the Monday’s”… We’ve had a dry start to the year, despite a couple of quick hitting systems that passed through this week, but signs are pointing to Monday as our next chance at some significant snowfall.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for parts of the Sioux Empire, with counties in northwest Iowa, northeastern Nebraska, southwest Minnesota , & southeast South Dakota ahead of this system. Watches are in effect starting Sunday at noon until midnight Tuesday. At this time it includes cities like Beresford, Sioux City, Sioux Falls, Vermillion, Worthington, & Yankton and it could potentially expand if this system makes a shift to the north and the west, so stay tuned.

The timing of this system is one of the factors we are most certain about at this point. Things are expected to start Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing most of the Sioux Empire winter weather as we start the day Monday. Places in northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa could start to see freezing rain and early as Sunday afternoon, with that picking up through the overnight hours and into Monday morning. Ice accumulation does look to be significant for some of us, but at this point it looks like the heaviest will stay to the south of I-80 in Nebraska and into Kansas and Missouri. However, parts of northwest Iowa and northeast Nebraska could still see ice accumulations as high as 0.25”, with 0.10” of ice possible into Nobles, Jackson, Rock counties in Minnesota, and Minnehaha Turner Lincoln & Yankton counties in South Dakota.

The biggest question with this system has been the intensity and placement of the heaviest snowfall. Models have been fairly inconsistent in hammering away the path of this storm. At this point, the most likely solution is that we will see a narrow band of heavy snow develop early Monday and into the mid-afternoon bringing some spots several inches of snow. There is a good chance that some places could see as much as 4 to 6 inches with localized heavier amounts of 8 inches possible.

Either way, it looks as though your commute to work on Monday will be rough, especially for those who live southeast of Sioux Falls and into Northwest Iowa. The greatest impacts will be on I-29 from Sioux Falls to Kansas City, as well as parts of I-90 in from Sioux Falls through Minnesota. The farther north and west you get from Sioux Falls the better the roads should get unless the system shifts farther north.

Systems like these tend to be the hardest to forecast for as the atmosphere is ever-changing. We will continue to try and keep you up to date with the very latest on this winter storm. Make sure you are following along with us on Facebook and Twitter throughout the weekend!

Brandon Spinner

Chief Meteorologist

Twitter: @wxSpinner89

Facebook: Meteorologist Brandon Spinner