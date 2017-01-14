Sioux Falls: A Basketball Town

NBA TV Documentary to feature Sioux Falls, Skyforce

by Anndrea Anderson

The Sioux Falls Skyforce has been hitting the hardwood since 1989.

“We’ve gone through a crazy roller coaster in our 28 years,” said Skyforce President Mike Heinemann. “We’ve seen the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows with this deal but that’s what makes it fun.”

The names, the faces, and the places they’ve called home have changed. But a constant throughout the team’s nearly 30 year history has been a devoted fan base.

“If it’s a blizzard outside and its negative weather and you’re still bringing your kid to a basketball game on a Tuesday night, it’s as simple,” said point guard Briante Weber. “They love basketball. Its something we love and we cherish here.”

It’s the support of those loyal fans that the team attributes to helping them write their story of success in Sioux Falls. One that has caught the attention of the league’s own network.

“It’s a great human interest story,” said NBA TV’s Scott Howard-Cooper.

Howard-Cooper and a crew from NBA TV brought their cameras to the Sanford Pentagon to capture all that is the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

“This isn’t an x’s and o’s ball story. This is going to be the story of a relationship between a team and a community. A community in South Dakota, and a place in south Florida, and how that works because it is a very unique situation. Certainly when people think about ball towns I don’t know that Sioux Falls jumps to mind, but hopefully by the end of this, people will see that there’s a real strong history here.”

The episode is set to air on NBA TV Tuesday, January 24th.