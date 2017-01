Stevens Scores But Herd Fall To Force At Denny

by Mark Ovenden

Alex Stevens put the Stampede on top in the first period, but they couldn’t make it hold up. Fargo scored the game’s final 3 goals for the victory. Sioux Falls travels to Des Moines on Saturday and is back at the Premier Sunday also against Fargo. The Herd are now 13-14-3 for the season.