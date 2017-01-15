Arens & Coyotes Overpower Omaha

USD Wins 60-52

by Zach Borg

OMAHA, Neb.–South Dakota sophomore guard Allison Arens converted the go-ahead 3-point play with 1:18 to play as the Coyotes came away with a 60-52 win over Omaha inside Baxter Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Arens led South Dakota (16-3, 5-1 Summit) with 23 points, 17 of which came in the second half. She has surpassed 20 points a total of 11 times this season. Also reaching double figures for the Coyotes were senior center Abigail Fogg and sophomore guard Jaycee Bradley with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Fogg shot 62.5 percent (5-of-8) from the field.

Omaha (8-10, 1-4 Summit) was led by preseason all-Summit forward Mikaela Shaw’s 22 points. Forward Michaela Dapprich also reached double digits with 15 points.

Fogg scored six of USD’s first nine points as the Coyotes led 9-6. She picked up two personal fouls early, which limited her to five minutes in the first half. Meanwhile, Omaha held South Dakota to 1-of-12 from 3-point range in the first half. Shaw had 10 points at the half as Omaha led 29-23.

The Coyotes jumped out on a 10-4 run after the half with Bradley draining the first of six second-half threes. The game would be tied up four more times in the fourth quarter. A layup by Fogg tied the game at 50 which set up Arens’ 3-point conversion on the next possession.

Omaha missed a pair of 3-pointers in an attempt to tie it up and was forced to foul with 36 seconds to go. Freshman guard Madison McKeever and Bradley combined for seven free throws in the final 36 seconds as the Coyotes came away with a 60-52 win.

The Coyotes capitalized on Maverick turnovers in the game, scoring 16 points on 10 UNO turnovers.

Overall, South Dakota shot 37.7 percent (20-of-53) from the field and 29.2 percent (7-of-24) from outside the arc.

The Coyotes return home to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center for a three-game home stretch next. South Dakota hosts Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. Wednesday.