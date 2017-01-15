Augustana Women Rally Past Northern

Vikings Win 76-71

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana women’s basketball (13-6, 8-4 NSIC) used a great second-half effort to overcome an 11-point deficit and defeat Northern State (11-5, 7-5 NSIC) 76-71 on Saturday.

Northern State got on the board first but with the Vikings trailing 4-2, Logan O’Farrell found a wide open Lynsey Prosser in the corner for a triple to give Augustana 5-4 lead. The lead though didn’t last long as the Wolves retook the lead at the free throw line. Midway through the quarter NSU used an 8-0 run to take a nine-point lead. The Vikings were able to score eight of the final 12 points, highlighted by a Prosser steal and layup as the buzzer sound. The Vikings trailed 21-16 after one.

The Vikings were unable to carry the momentum gained from their 5-0 run to end the first into the second as NSU scored the first six points. After Northern took their largest lead of the half at 11-points, Augustana went on an 11-8 run to end the half and go into the locker room trailing 37-29.

The second-half got started with a clutch triple from Logan who sat the whole second quarter with two fouls. Logan continued her third-quarter dominance with back-to-back old-fashioned three-point plays to get the Vikings to with three at 41-38 and switch the momentum in favor of Augustana.

The Vikings earned their first lead since it was 5-4 in the first-quarter when Logan found Shelby Selland who got the layup to make it 42-41. The Wolves quickly regained the lead on a triple. After the Vikings tied the game at 44, the Vikings stayed within two until it was 51-48 Wolves. A quick 4-0 run gave the Vikings a one point advantage, but again NSU took a one-point lead. Everything changed after Prosser hit a triple to give the Vikings a 55-53 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth-quarter was a tight affair but Augustana never gave up the lead. Selland opened the quarter with six-straight points to give Augustana a seven-point lead with just over five to play. Northern State tried to foul as the game wound down, but Logan was clutch from the charity stripe hitting eight straight free throws in the final 2 minutes of the game to help Augustana close out a 76-71 victory.

Viking of the Game

The Vikings had two standout performances against Northern State. Logan O’Farrell led the way with 20-points, highlighted by nine straight to open the third-quarter while Lynsey Prosser was the floor general from the get-go, playing a career-high 40 minutes. Prosser was second on the team in scoring against the Wolves, tying season-high with 17-points.

Viking Notables

Augustana improves to 25-18 all-time against Northern State

The Vikings home dominance against NSU continues as the Vikings improves to 16-1 all-time at home

Augustana is now 9-4 against NSU when they play as conference opponents

The win snaps a two-game losing streak to NSU and the Vikings two-game losing streak

The Vikings improved to 2-0 against NSU in the Sioux Falls Arena

Four Vikings scored in double-figures: Logan (20), Prosser (17), Rust (15), Selland (10)

The Vikings were 15-of-17 from the free throw line

After scoring just 29-points in the first half, Augustana scored 47 in the second

Augustana was outrebounded by 19 boards

The Vikings shot 27 percent in the first half but 55 percent in the second half

Up Next

Augustana will be on the road next weekend as they travel to Upper Iowa on Friday and Winona State on Saturday.