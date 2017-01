HANSON CLASSIC: Avon Pulls Away From Freeman

Lady Pirates Win 59-52

by Zach Borg

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Avon Lady Pirates outscored Freeman 23-12 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 59-52 victory at the 34th Hanson Classic in Mitchell on Saturday afternoon in Mitchell.

Cheylee Nagel scored 18 to lead Avon while Lauren Sees added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Freeman’s Erika Sage led all scorers with 21 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!