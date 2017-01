HANSON CLASSIC: Big 4th Quarter Pushes MC/M Past Webster

McCook Central/Montrose Wins 62-51

by Zach Borg

MITCHELL, S.D. — McCook Central/Montrose outscored Webster 27-8 in the fourth quarter to win their game at the 34th Hanson Girls’ Basketball Classic 62-51 on Saturday afternoon in Mitchell.

MC/M’s Morgan Koepsell led all scorers with 28 points. Haley Rithmiller had 20 for Webster.

