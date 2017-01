HANSON CLASSIC: Selland’s 40 Push Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Past Crofton In OT

SDSU-Bound Senior Leads SC/W To 72-66 Win

by Zach Borg

MITCHELL, S.D. — SDSU-Bound senior Myah Selland scored 40 points, including the game tying three in regulation, to lead Sanborn Central/Woonsocket to a 72-66 overtime win over Nebraska power Crofton in the 34th Hanson Girls’ Basketball Classic in Mitchell on Saturday night.

Kelsey Sanger led Crofton with 31 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!