HANSON CLASSIC: St. Thomas More Tops Ethan In Nightcap

Cavaliers Win 53-51

by Zach Borg

MITCHELL, S.D. — The final game of a thrilling 34th Hanson Girls’ Basketball Classic was just as good as most of the day’s action, with St. Thomas More edging Ethan 53-51 on Saturday night in Mitchell. Click on the video viewer for highlights!