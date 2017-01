HANSON CLASSIC: Sully Buttes Edges Host Hanson

Sully Buttes Wins 60-58

by Zach Borg

MITCHELL, S.D. — Defending State B Champion Sully Buttes edged Hanson 60-58 in the 34th Hanson Girls’ Basketball Classic on Saturday night in Mitchell.

Sully Buttes’ Rachel Guthmiller led all scorers with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Megan Guericke led Hanson in defeat wtih 17.

