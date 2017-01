HANSON CLASSIC: Warner Rallies Past De Smet

Monarchs Win In OT 70-65

by Zach Borg

MITCHELL, S.D. — After struggling early the Warner Monarchs regrouped to defeat De Smet 70-65 in overtime at the 34th Hanson Girls’ Basketball Classic in Mitchell on Saturday afternoon.

Warner’s Makala Hauge led all scorers with 19 points. Laurie Rogers added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

De Smet was led by the 16 points of Shannon Poppen.

