HERITAGE CLASSIC: Madison Upends Top Ranked St. Thomas More

Bulldogs Win 46-36

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D — In the final game of the Heritage Classic at the Sanford Pentagon the 5th ranked Madison Bulldogs defeated top ranked St. Thomas More 46-36 in boys’ high school basketball action on Saturday night in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!