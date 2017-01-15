Jacks Sweep Coyotes In Swimming & Diving Dual

Men Win 155-145, Women Win 156-142

by Zach Borg

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota senior Jacob Knowles broke two individual USD pool records and was part of the 200-meter medley relay team that broke another while freshman Sabrina Sabadeanu set a USD pool record Saturday on senior day against South Dakota State in the DakotaDome pool.

The Coyotes won 13 events as the dual went down to the wire. South Dakota State’s men won 155-145 and the Jackrabbit women won 156-142.

Knowles set the USD pool record for the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke. He won the 100-meter breast as he touched in at one minute and 4.46 seconds. His record time of 2:23.90 in the 200-meter breast was good for a runner-up finish. He teamed up with freshman Evan Marsh , sophomore Jared Thorson and junior Eric Erlenmeyer for a USD pool record in the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 1:45.55.

Sabadeanu turned in a record time for the 200-meter backstroke as she won the event with a time of 2:20.65. She claimed another victory as she won the 100-meter backstroke with 1:05.29.

The Coyote men won six more events, five individual and one team. Senior Adam Fenton , sophomore Hunter Padgett , senior Steve Wascom , Thorson and Erlenmeyer all won their events.

Fenton won the 100-meter backstroke as he touched in at 59.61, Padgett claimed the 400-meter free with a final time of 4:10.81, Wascom placed first in the 400-meter individual medley with 4:44.70, Thorson swam a quick time of 57.30 to win the 100-meter fly and Erlenmeyer won the 50-meter freestyle with a time 23.49. Thorson, Padgett and Erlenmeyer teamed up with freshman Nathan Spencer to win the 400-meter freestyle relay with a time 3:32.07.

Sophomore Abby Hollub led the South Dakota swimming team as she won the 400-meter individual medley with a time of 5:13.77.

The team combined for seven runner-up finishes. Sophomore Theresa Godlewski had two as she placed second in the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter backstroke with times of 27.45 and 1:06.18, respectively.

Senior Sam Schutt turned in a runner-up finish in the 200-meter free with a time of 2:11.17, junior Kassidie Cornell was second in the 200-meter breaststroke with 2:46.58, sophomore Hannah Gupton was second in the 100-meter butterfly as she touched in at 1:06.37, freshman Charlie Mechling was second in the 100-meter freestyle with 1:01.27 and freshman Jordan Thielbar was second in the 800-meter freestyle with 9:33.52.

For the diving portion, senior Greysen Hertting swept the women’s dives as she scored 290.35 points on the one-meter and 302.20 on the three meter. Freshman Isaac Morris was runner-up for the men on both dives. He scored 287.90 on the one-meter and 281.90 on the three-meter.

South Dakota continues its season on the road as both teams travel to Macomb, Ill., for a dual against Western Illinois Friday and Saturday. Starting times for the dual have yet to be determined.