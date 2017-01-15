One Dead Following Early Sunday Morning Crash

by Blaise Keller

Around 4:20am, a 2017 International truck tractor went off the roadway, hit the guard rail and fell onto Minnesota Avenue hitting another car while traveling northbound on Interstate 229. The driver of the truck, a 43 year old male, was pronounced dead at the scene while the 23 year old female in a 2015 Chrysler 300, sustained only minor injuries and was transported to a Sioux Falls Hospital.

The accident occurred near mile marker 4 and caused portions Minnesota Avenue to be closed to the public during the morning hours but was reopened going into the late morning/early afternoon.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash and what caused the truck driver to go off the interstate. The Sioux Falls Police Department, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue as well as Paramedics Plus were on scene earlier Sunday morning.

