Scoreboard Saturday, January 14th
Scores For Saturday, January 17, 2017
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 14TH, 2017
NHL
Wild 5, Dallas 4
USHL
Stampede 4, Des Moines 1
Mens’ College Basketball
USD 66, Fort Wayne 63
Augustana 80, Northern State 66
Sioux Falls 69, UM-Crookston 60
Bemidji State 96, SMSU 86
Midland 96, Mount Marty 59
Dordt 97, Hastings 83
Bellevue 78, Dakota State 68
Jamestown 94, Presentation 91
Womens’ College Basketball
USD 60, UNO 52
SDSU 78, Oral Roberts 57
Augustana 76, Northern State 71
Sioux Falls 69, UM-Crookston 63
Bemidji State 82, SMSU 66
Midland 63, Mount Marty 56
Hastings 83, Dordt 65
Jamestown 83, Presentation 70
Bellevue 67, Dakota State 65
College Swimming & Diving
Men
SDSU 155, USD 145
Women
SDSU 156, USD 142
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 60, Wright, Wyo. 53
Brandon Valley 48, Aberdeen Central 38
Brookings 61, Sioux Falls Washington 50
Chamberlain 73, Bon Homme 60
Faulkton 66, Waubay/Summit 46
Harding County 46, Timber Lake 43
Highmore-Harrold 55, Wessington Springs 40
Hill City 77, Sundance, Wyo. 40
Irene-Wakonda 51, Parker 42
Langford 60, Great Plains Lutheran 46
Sioux Falls Christian 85, MOC-Floyd Valley, Iowa 55
Tea Area 67, Canton 50
Watertown 50, Yankton 39
281 Conference Tournament
First Round
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 61, Iroquois 32
Jones County Tournament
Seventh Place
Bennett County 55, Philip 51
Fifth Place
Lyman 64, Jones County 62
Pheasant Shootout
Groton Area 50, Aberdeen Christian 45
Little Wound 72, Warner 52
Redfield/Doland 49, Florence/Henry 46
Webster 74, Leola/Frederick 64
Sanford Classic
South O’Brien, Paullina, Iowa 42, Arlington 39
Madison 46, St. Thomas More 36
West River Tournament
Seventh Place
New Underwood 42, Edgemont 25
Third Place
Wall 48, Newell 37
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 61, Wright, Wyo. 34
Brandon Valley 48, Aberdeen Central 38
Chamberlain 42, Bon Homme 32
Eureka/Bowdle 61, Edmunds Central 32
Gregory 59, Marty Indian 56, OT
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 63, Bison 23
Hill City 45, Sundance, Wyo. 30
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 41, Garretson 21
Lemmon 71, Beach, N.D. 54
New Underwood 60, White River 43
Rapid City Stevens 80, Campbell County, Wyo. 74, 2OT
Sioux Falls Washington 63, Brookings 54
Tea Area 68, Canton 44
Timber Lake 62, Harding County 36
Wagner 47, Beresford 38
Waubay/Summit 64, Faulkton 49
Waverly-South Shore 52, Britton-Hecla 24
Windom Area, Minn. 25, Vermillion 5
DSU Classic
Freeman Academy/Marion 67, Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Minn. 62
Red Rock Central, Minn. 46, Elk Point-Jefferson 41
Tri-Valley 47, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 25
Viborg-Hurley 63, Mitchell Christian 23
West Central 67, Winner 53
Hanson Corn Palace Classic
Avon 59, Freeman 52
Dell Rapids 55, Flandreau 44
Howard 77, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 60
McCook Central/Montrose 62, Webster 51
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 72, Crofton, Neb. 66
Sully Buttes 60, Hanson 58
Warner 70, DeSmet 65, OT
St. Thomas More 53, Ethan 51
Sanford Classic
Lennox 44, Milbank 37
McLaughlin 57, Platte-Geddes 56
South O’Brien, Paullina, Iowa 34, Red Cloud 33
West River Tournament
Seventh Place
Edgemont 41, Rapid City Christian 16
Fifth Place
Oelrichs 48, Upton, Wyo. 37
Third Place
Newell 64, Hot Springs 40
Championship
Faith 60, Moorcroft, Wyo. 8