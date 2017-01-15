Tea Family of 6 Displaced After Early Morning House Fire

American Red Cross is providing assistance with emergency lodging

by Anndrea Anderson

A Tea family is without a home Sunday after a fire broke out overnight.

The family of six was able to evacuate safely, though the home is likely a total loss.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance with emergency lodging for three the adults and three children affected.

Neighbors have also set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses.

The family moved into the home about a year and a half ago.

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified.

https://www.gofundme.com/FULLER-FAMILY-HOUSE-FIRE

The Red Cross has responded to an increased number incidents this winter. At this time last year, the Red Cross had responded to 55 incidents in the Dakotas. So far this winter season, Red Cross responders have assisted at 75 incidents.

SIMPLE STEPS TO SAVE LIVES The Red Cross is calling on everyone to take two simple steps that can save lives: create and practice their home fire escape plan and check their smoke alarms. Other safety steps include: