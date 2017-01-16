Big 4th Quarter Gets Skyforce Back On Track Against Reno

Sioux Falls Wins 134-121

by Zach Borg

Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce (18-6) outscored the Reno Bighorns 43-19 in the fourth quarter to earn a 134-121 win on Sunday night. With the victory, the Skyforce are now a combined 32-4 on their home court over the last two seasons.

A back-and-forth first quarter of action saw the Bighorns (9-15) take a 25-24 lead into the first break in action. Reno point guard Isaiah Cousins scored eight of his 18 total points in the first quarter to lead the Bighorns early on.

The second quarter was more of the same, as the Skyforce couldn’t manage to make up any ground, being outscored 41-39 in the second period of a high-scoring first half. Marcus Posley scored 18 of his career-high 30 points in the first half, making five of his first seven shot attempts from three-point range.

After Reno was able to increase their lead to double-digits heading into the final period, the Skyforce fought back to within four points, down 111-115 with 5:09 left in the game. From that point on, Sioux Falls outscored the Bighorns 23-6 to finish the game.

Keith Benson recorded his league-leading 16th double-double of the season with 31 points (11-13 FG) and 11 rebounds. Jabril Trawick added 21 points and had a team-high in +/- as he finished plus-29 in the game. Patrick Miller scored 12 of his 20 points off the bench in the fourth quarter to help seal the Skyforce victory.

Lamar Patterson tallied 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the contest, while Jamal Branch came off the bench to score 21 points in the Bighorns loss. Reggie Hearn (19 points), Will Davis II (14 points), and Chane Behanan (10 points) rounded out the double-figures scorers for Reno.

Sioux Falls’ next game will come against the Reno Bighorns, this time, in the 2017 D-League Showcase in Mississauga, Ontario – Canada. The two teams meet on January 19, at 2:00 PM. The game will be televised on ESPNU and broadcast on KSOO 1140 AM.