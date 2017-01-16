Daugaard Discusses Meth Epidemic, IM 22 In Sioux Falls

by Blaise Keller

Following his State of the State address in Pierre earlier in January, Governor Dennis Daugaard was in Sioux Falls Monday afternoon discussing the address with members of the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. Amazon collecting sales tax within the state and agriculture were discussed along with more in depth discussions about how the state is going to combat the meth epidemic and Initiated Measure 22.

“Most of the meth now is being produced on an industrial scale and trafficked into South Dakota from outside our state,” explained Governor Dennis Daugaard in front members of the Sioux Falls Rotary club. Explaining that the production of meth has changed from making it in homes or on farms.

Preventing meth from crossing state lines is one of the governor’s top priorities which is why he’s proposing the creation of a Drug Interdiction Task Force and hire four new highway patrol officers.

“Pairing them with the attorney general’s division of criminal investigation, a couple of agents from there, and they are going to be focused on methamphetamine trafficking and trying to stop it,” explained Daugaard saying that these four officers would only be focused “solely to that effort” and not on other highway supervision responsibilities.

The governor also highlighted the importance of treatment for drug addicts, rather than just incarceration.

“If you just put them in prison, and then take them out of prison or try and treat them while they’re in prison, they’re going to get back into the same environments, same friends,” explained Governor Dennis Daugaard. “You need to treat them in that environment where the temptations are there and help them learn to overcome the temptations.”

Daugaard’s push doesn’t stop there. He said that is Legislature agrees with the proposal of the Smart on Crime Task Force, a task force comprised of prosecutors, attorneys, judges, defense attorneys, police and some of his own members, there will be more positive reinforcement for those who complete treatment. In addition, if the task force is approved, supervision time for parolees or those on probation could end early if they complete treatment. Daugaard also hopes to extend Hope 24/7 across the state, which hopes to keep drug addicts clean by having random drug tests as well as give felony offenders one chance, after staying clean for one year and complete court ordered treatment, to reduce their offense down to a misdemeanor.

Another big topic in the state capitol is Initiated Measure 22, a government ethics overhaul or Anti Corruption Act. Governor Daugaard, while he agreed with the contents, disagrees with the funding to make it possible.

“There was no advertisement whatsoever about the fact that 5 million dollars was appropriated by this measure and that’s 5 million dollars we can’t spend on schools or nursing homes.”

But he says there are discussions to create something similar.

“Legislature will be looking at areas… campaign finance reform. They’ll be looking at lobbyists and gifts, or meals, that lobbyists would buy and making sure that our laws restrict lobbying so that they only win votes with their arguments and not with any material things.”