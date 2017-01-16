Donate Items For Women In The Feminine Hygiene Product Drive

by Sarah Blakely

The fifth annual Feminine Hygiene Product Drive takes place Monday in downtown Sioux Falls.

Lucy Albers of the Sioux Empire Rock-a-Bettys and Carmen Toft from Prairie Berry East Bank are two of the organizers. Toft says it began after another one of the organizers was visiting The Banquet and heard about a woman there who was using her baby’s last diapers as pads. Thus began the drive to collect feminine hygiene products to donate to local charities.

Toft and Albers say they will take any items you can give, from tampons, pads, panty liners, and more. They are most in need of pads because not all women can use tampons. Toft added that the cost of feminine hygiene products can take a toll on a woman’s bank account when she’s trying to budget everything on a limited income. Anyone is allowed to drop off items, including money donations, all day long.

All are welcome to come to Prairie Berry East Bank Monday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a special program, including an art gallery. More information is on the Facebook event page, which can be found by searching for “Feminine Hygiene Product Drive.”