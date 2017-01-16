Funeral Home Expansion Underway In Sioux Falls, Current Building To Come Down

by Jill Johnson

Construction has now started on what will be the new George Boom Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Sioux Falls. While the death rate has stayed generally the same, the funeral home says the growing community has caused them to outgrow their facility. KDLT’s Jill Johnson takes a look back at its rich history in the city, and what the future looks like for the expanding business.

“November 20th, 1964 is when he had his open house and this is what the funeral home looked like originally back then,” said George Boom Funeral Home Manager Phil Schmitz.

Schmitz says George Boom has always been an innovator in funeral service. The now retired 91-year-old built the funeral home on East 10th Street in 1964, which was then outside city limits.

“He built the funeral home and actually attached it to an old farm house on the other end of the building here,” Schmitz said. “His wife Faye ran a beauty parlor out of the back and they operated here for many, many, many years.”

Now 40,000 cars pass by every day. Originally built to serve 100 families, the funeral home served nearly 400 last year. The expanding community and the way services have changed, has forced them to expand several times.

“The room we’re sitting in now used to be our garage. It’s now a visitation area,” said Schmitz.

The home George and his wife Faye once lived in, is now a dining hall. Last year, they served 160 meals here.

“In 1964, they didn’t serve one funeral lunch. Most of the funerals were in churches,” Schmitz said. “We’re now just over the point where more and more funerals are being held in a funeral home than are being held in churches.”

“This doorway here was actually the glass slider off the side of the house,” Schmitz said walking us through the building.

Schmitz says they can’t expand any further. So now they’re writing a new chapter in the funeral home’s history with a new building, now being constructed behind the existing one. When it’s finished, it will nearly 2.5 times larger, with flexible space.

“Four visitation rooms that include two chapels and a larger chapel and smaller one, but yet, if you opened all four rooms together you could have a ceremony, life celebration for 500 guests,” Schmitz said.

However, what the community has known for more than 50 years will be torn down to make room for parking.

Schmitz said, “I think he (George Boom) is very excited for this new project. I mean, there is a certain sadness in seeing, you know, this structure will go away.”

While sad, Schmitz says Boom believes in progress and what it will mean to the community.

The new facility will feature a balcony off the back, an outside area including a gazebo for funerals, it’s own crematory, and four visitation areas with two chapels. They expect the building to be complete in the spring or summer of 2018.