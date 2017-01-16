Helpline Center Calls for Volunteers on MLK Jr Day Of Service

by Ahtra Elnashar

As today is Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service, it is a great opportunity to use the day off to help others in your community. The day marks part of President Obama’s national call to service initiative.

The Helpline Center in Sioux Falls has a variety of volunteer opportunities in need extra hands. Today they are hosting an afternoon of hands-on projects at Sunnycrest Retirement Village between 2-4 p.m. to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr Day. The afternoon will feature various projects that will benefit non-profits in the Sioux Falls community. All ages are welcome.

For other ways to get involved with volunteer projects, you can call the center’s hotline at 2-1-1 to speak with someone about volunteer opportunities that are right for you.

To find out more about the Helpline Center’s events and other volunteer opportunities, click here.