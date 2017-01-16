Lawmakers To Take Up Bills On Retirement System, Drug Abuse

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers this week plan to consider measures on unmanned aircraft, the state’s retirement system and prescription drug abuse.

A state House committee is set to hear bills on Wednesday proposed by the public employee retirement system, including a bill that’s meant to keep it solvent into the future by tying cost-of-living adjustments for recipients more closely to inflation.

Bills from a legislative study committee that examined meth and prescription drug abuse are set to get their first hearing on Wednesday. A Senate panel is scheduled to consider a plan that would require pharmacists to report daily to the prescription drug monitoring program about prescriptions dispensed for controlled substances.

That day, a different Senate committee is to consider whether some drones should be exempt from state registration requirements.