Lawmakers To Take Up Bills On Retirement System, Drug Abuse

by Adel Toay

Share This:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers this week plan to consider measures on unmanned aircraft, the state’s retirement system and prescription drug abuse.

A state House committee is set to hear bills on Wednesday proposed by the public employee retirement system, including a bill that’s meant to keep it solvent into the future by tying cost-of-living adjustments for recipients more closely to inflation.

Bills from a legislative study committee that examined meth and prescription drug abuse are set to get their first hearing on Wednesday. A Senate panel is scheduled to consider a plan that would require pharmacists to report daily to the prescription drug monitoring program about prescriptions dispensed for controlled substances.

That day, a different Senate committee is to consider whether some drones should be exempt from state registration requirements.

Related Post

Blue Lights Illuminate Capitol For Law Enforcement...
State Officials Urge Caution With Holiday Storm
Backpage Suspends Its Sexual Advertising In Relati...
Madison Is Under An Energy Alert Due To Extremely ...

You Might Also Like