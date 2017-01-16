Mooney’s Bounce Back Helps Coyotes Top Fort Wayne

30 Points & Key Free Throws Late In Win

by Zach Borg

VERMILLION, S.D. — The biggest win of South Dakota’s basketball season may have given sophomore guard Matt Mooney the biggest lift of his young college basketball career.

Trailing by as many as 12, the Coyotes rallied past preseason Summit League Favorite Fort Wayne 66-63 yesterday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The star of the day was Mooney, who scored 30 points and hit some key free throws down the stretch to help secure the victory.

This came just three days after Mooney had missed critical free throws that cost USD dearly in a 70-69 loss to NDSU.

The Coyotes visit Oral Roberts on Wednesday.