SF Retirement Home Serves Those In Need On MLK Day

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Across the nation today, not only are people remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his work for social justice, but they’re also taking time to serve their communities.

The Sunnycrest Retirement Village took time this afternoon to help local non-profits with crafting activities. They are making decorations called “popular poppies” to give to different groups. Organizers say today is about giving back, something especially important for senior citizens.

Kristin Fox Exe. Director of Senior Companions of SD says they are always looking for seniors to join their senior companions program. You just have to be 55 years or older and be able to serve throughout the week.