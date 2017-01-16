Woman In Emaciated Children Case Wants Statements Thrown Out

by Adel Toay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Pine Ridge woman facing criminal charges after authorities say two emaciated toddlers were found in her home last fall is asking a judge to throw out statements she made to law officers.

Fifty-year-old Roberta Featherman faces assault and child abuse charges that could land her in prison for life. She’s pleaded not guilty.

The 2- and 3-year-old children were found Nov. 11. Authorities say they each weighed only 13 pounds, and authorities say they would have died if they hadn’t been found. Seven people have pleaded not guilty in the case.

The Rapid City Journal reports Featherman’s attorney wants statements her client made to the FBI excluded from evidence. She acknowledges Featherman waived her right to remain silent but says her client wasn’t informed about charges.