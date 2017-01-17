App Of The Week – Adobe Fill & Sign

by Adel Toay

Kelly sent in: What is the best app for signing documents on my smartphone?

There are several good options for signing documents on the go but a free – simple and comprehensive app is Adobe Fill & Sign.

This popular app lets you easily sign pdf documents, web forms, images, and email attachments. It suggests dates and common information to make the process quick and easy. Fill out your personal profile and you can input your data into a document in seconds. Selecting a check box in a breeze. and, of course you can easily add your signature.

Fill & sign makes what can be a tedious task, easy, when you need to be productive on the go.

