Bill That Would Move Back Ballot Initiative Start Date Introduced

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – State lawmakers are set to consider a bill that would move back the date that ballot initiatives take effect in South Dakota.

The bill introduced this week comes after initiatives including a victims’ rights constitutional amendment and a government ethics overhaul that passed in November caused confusion for state and local officials when they took effect shortly after Election Day.

The bill would change the start date for constitutional amendments, ballot measures and referred laws to the July 1 after the official canvass.

Right now, initiatives can take effect the day after the official canvass, which is held shortly after an election.