Chicago’s Duehr Gets To Play At Home At Denny

Duehr's journey leads him back to Sioux Falls for Top Prospects game

by Mark Ovenden

Playing in front of more than 8,000 at a state of the art arena in his hometown makes it hard to believe that Walker Duehr had to leave to chase his hockey dreams.

“It was really tough to make that decision. Always had to factor that in that I was leaving family and friends.” Walker says.

Sioux Falls didn’t have the facilities it has now, but it did have the Stampede and Walker’s cousin, Zeb Knutson.

“It’s just like they’re brothers. They’re not really so much cousins but it was constantly playing and he ran around with those guys all the time whether it was outside playing in the backyard.” Walker’s Mother Victoria Duehr says.

“He’s a pretty big role model in my life, him and my brother Wyatt. Always looked up to them and was always playing with them and taking any tips they would throw my way.” Walker says.

Which included having to leave home for traveling teams at the age of 14.

“Went to Vegas, went to the tryout, you know, sat in the car and sat there and decided. They offered them both spots and it was just like, is this really what we want to do? Thought it over for a few hours and they said yup.” Walker’s Father Neal Duehr says.

“They were always there when I wasn’t with them and they would always support me. And Facetime and SKYPE has been a huge thing for me.” Walker says.

Walker’s spent the last three years with three different USHL teams, winning the Clark Cup last year at Tri-City and enjoying his best season this year with the Chicago Steel.

Duehr’s 11 goals and 14 assists earned him a spot in the NHL Top Prospects game at Sioux Falls.

“He’s proved himself and earned it. So even though it’s difficult for mom you have to set your feelings aside and let him pursue his dream.” Victoria says.

Walker’s hockey odyssey will continue next year in college at MSU-Mankato with his cousin Zeb and hopefully beyond in a pro career.

“I wouldn’t change a thing if I could. It’s made me the person who I am today. I’ve matured really quickly.” Duehr says.

A journey that will always be grounded back home.

In Sioux Falls, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.