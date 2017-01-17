Children Abducted From Wisconsin May Be in Black Hills Area

by Adel Toay

Averie Brown Dalton Brown Cathy Brown

Rapid City, S.D. -Two children abducted from Wisconsin are believed to be in the Black Hills area and the Black Hills Fugitive Task Force would like assistance from the public in locating the children and their mother, who is wanted on a felony warrant.

The children’s mother, Cathy Brown, allegedly abducted the children, Averie Brown, age 11, and Dalton Brown, age 9, from the state of Wisconsin in December 2016. Cathy Brown is wanted by the state of Wisconsin for felony charges of “Interfering with a Custody Order”. Cathy Brown is 37 years old, 5’4″, 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. A second adult, Amanda Hull (aka Amy Clark) may be with Brown and the children however, there are no warrants for Hull at this time. They are believed to be driving a 2001 red Chevrolet Silverado K1500 pickup with Wisconsin license plate LV5652.

Brown and Hull are likely camping with the children in the Black Hills, at or near one of the more remote campgrounds. Authorities have concerns for the children’s well-being due to the extreme weather conditions combined with the remote and primitive conditions in which they are believed to be hiding.

If you have seen, or have any information as to the whereabouts of Cathy Brown, Amanda Hull or the children please contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 605-342-6331 .