Dakota Wesleyan Students Lend A Hand In Uganda

by Adel Toay

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – A group of Dakota Wesleyan University students traveled to Uganda during their winter break to help local communities grow and manage food, develop school curriculum and provide assistance with medical care.

The students spent time in both rural communities, such as Bugiri, and in larger cities like Kampala with a population of 7 million.

The university’s Alisha Vincent led the student trip. Vincent tells The Daily Republic the students worked on hydroponic and vertical farming systems and had raised enough money to buy 14 pigs for farmers who in turn will give the pigs’ offspring to families in the community.

Pre-med students assisted local doctors who saw about 500 patients a day at a rural clinic.

Vincent says it’s the fourth group of Wesleyan students to make the service trip.