El Riad Shrine Circus Still Coming to Sioux Falls

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- From animals to clowns, and even acrobats the El Riad Shrine circus has brought entertainment to the Sioux Falls community for decades. Despite Ringling Brothers closing, this circus that comes to our area isn’t going anywhere.

“El Riad has been a proud member of the Sioux Falls community for 129 years. 2017 actually represents the 76th annual shrine circus that we have been proud to bring to this community,” says Ried Jensen, Member of the El Riad Circus Committee.

After 76 years, one thing that always keeps the crowd coming back is the animals.

“We have all the exotic animals that people around here have grown to love. In addition, we will have acrobats, clowns, magicians something for the entire family” says Jensen.

Organizers say they hope to continue to make families laugh, up until their final bow.

“The annual El Riad Shrine circus has really become a stable part of this community. We look forward to continuing the show for years and years to come. If we need to expand dates, expand shows or even move into larger venues it’s something we will do,” says Jensen.

So for now, all people can do is wait for the curtains to come back this spring. Each year the El Riad Shrine circus brings in a crowd from forty to forty-three thousand.

Tickets will start selling on April first and the show begins April 20. For more information about circus performance dates, and times visit El Riad.