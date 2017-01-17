Freshman Shines In Narrow Loss For Lake Preston

Ashlyn DeKnikker scores 30 for Lake Preston, but Divers edged by Elkton/LB...Colman-Egan rolls

by Mark Ovenden

Freshman Ashlyn DeKnickker scored 30 points and rallied Lake Preston into the lead with a 3rd quarter buzzer beater. But Elkton/Lake Benton took control in the 4th quarter and went on to win the DVC Tournament game 58-52. Callie Otkin led the way for the lady Elks with 20 points at Colman. In the final game of the night, Jessica Wittrock paced the hometown Hawks with 19 points in a 40-18 win over Arlington improving to 8-4. Burgin Groos had 13 rebounds for C/E which led 11-2 after 1 quarter and never looked back.