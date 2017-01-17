KDLT-TV Now Broadcasting Digital Only Signal In Aberdeen

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – On January 12, 2017, television translator station K33MI, Aberdeen, S.D. which rebroadcasts the programming of KDLT-TV, Sioux Falls, S.D. terminated its analog operations and converted to digital-only operations.

If you receive K33MI’s signal over-the-air using an antenna, you may need to have your television receiver “rescan” the channels that are available in your area in order to continue to receive K33MI. If you are having any difficulties receiving K33MI, please contact KDLT-TV at eng@kdlt.com for assistance.

“Viewers will enjoy KDLT’s High Definition signal we are transmitting and for the first time have access to our sub-channel Antenna-TV.” said KDLT-TV Chief Engineer Michael Streby. “Please check your local listings for channel numbers.”

For questions contact Michael Streby at KDLT-TV. He can be reached at 605-361-5555 or at streby@kdlt.com.