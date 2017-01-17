Selland Nominated For McDonald’s Game

by Mark Ovenden

3 South Dakota girls basketball stadnouts were nominated for the 16h McDonald’s girls All Star game on March 29th in Chicago. Overall, 720 players from 45 states were nominated from which the final rosters (48 players girls/boys) were selected last night. Myah Selland of Sanborn Central/Woonsocket helped her team stay unbeaten with an impressive showing Saturday at the Hanson Classic when she scored 40 points in their 72-66 win over Crofton, NE in overtime. Selland nailed a 3-pointer to send the game to an extra session. She is headed to Brookings to play her college hoops for SDSU. Anna Brecht of Lincoln recently passed Steph Schueler to become the Patriots all-time leading scorer. She will play at Wisconsin-Green Bay. Dru Gylten of St. Thomas More was the 3rd player nominated from South Dakota.