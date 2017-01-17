SFPD: Car Thefts Up Significantly Since This Time Last Year

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Police say reports of stolen cars have tripled in the early weeks of 2017.

15 vehicles were stolen over the long weekend alone with a grand total 37 vehicles already reported stolen this year. Police say most of these cars were unlocked, with the keys inside, and many were even running when they were stolen.

Police say a firearm was inside one of those vehicles and they urge gun owners not to leave them in the car.

In comparison, the first 17 days of 2016 saw only 12 car thefts.