Yankton Sioux Tribe Ends Dispatching Contract

by Adel Toay

LAKE ANDES, S.D. (AP) – The police chief of the Yankton Sioux Tribe is now asking people on the reservation to call his department’s administrative phone number with emergencies rather than 911.

The Daily Republic reports that the request comes after Charles Mix County asked the tribe to pay for 911 services for the first time. The Yankton Sioux Tribal Police Department ended their dispatching contract on Jan. 1.

Now, 911 calls from the reservation are still being taken by the county, but calls to the county sheriff’s office are being redirected to the tribe’s new dispatch center.

Chief Chris Saunsoci says other tribes have cut 911 services without issue, and the county sheriff supports the tribe taking more responsibility of its own law enforcement.