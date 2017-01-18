Company Gives $50K Donation Under New School Choice Law

by Sarah Blakely

PIERRE (AP)– A Sioux Falls company has given a $50,000 contribution to help South Dakota students attend private schools under a state-backed scholarship program.

Michael VanErdewyk, CEO and chairman at ReliaMax, said Tuesday that helping students and their families with options to get the best education possible has always been the company’s top priority.

Former Sen. Phyllis Heineman, who sponsored the legislation last year, says that the scholarship program raised $325,000 in 2016.

Recipients were spread across 38 private schools in South Dakota, with most of the scholarships going to students in kindergarten, first or ninth grades.

Companies that pay an insurance company tax can get an 80 percent tax credit for total contributions to a scholarship organization. The total amount of credits is capped at $2 million each budget year.