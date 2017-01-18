Dozier Loves Playing For HOF Manager Molitor

Twins Caravan stops in Sioux Falls Tuesday with Paul Molitor

by Mark Ovenden

The Twins Caravan has been highly successful over the year regardless of how well the team is playing. Players and coaches all enjoy hitting the road during the off-season to meet and greet their fans. Manager Paul Molitor will be in Sioux Falls Tuesday night at the Elmen Center. Players like Brian Dozier, who was here last year, love playing for a Hall-of Fame player who knows so much about how to play the game at a very high level.